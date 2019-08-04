A man was arrested Friday in connection with a May 31 homicide in midtown Tucson, officials said.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Servce arrested Blain K. Beckham, 58, in connection to the death of Fernando Broyles.
Broyles, 71, was found with obvious signs of trauma in his home in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue, near South County Club Road and East 36th Street, according to Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives learned in their investigation that Beckham was temporarily living in Broyle’s home. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant after determining Beckham was allegedly involved in the murder, Magos said in a news release.
Beckham is currently being held in Pima County Jail.
Magos said a neighbor who regularly checks in on the man at his home called police after finding him shortly before 12 p.m.