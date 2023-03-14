A section of East Grant Road is shut down this evening after police say a man linked to an armed robbery has barricaded himself in a nearby business.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery and shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Grant Road, near North Tucson Boulevard.

Police said a man suspected in the robbery has now barricaded himself.

There are no reported injuries, police say.

Traffic will be shut down on Grant Road in the area for an extended period of time, police said.

Details are limited at this time.