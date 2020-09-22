Tucson police: Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of younger brother

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Tucson's south side Saturday and his 16-year-old brother is accused of killing him, authorities said.
The incident occurred Sept. 19 around 8 p.m. in an apartment in the 300 block of West Valencia Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
The two brothers "were alone in a bedroom when the gun was fired," TPD said in a news release.
Several family members in a different room heard the shot, and one of the relatives then left the apartment with the 16-year-old brother before police arrived, TPD said.
"Officers located them a short time later in a nearby church parking lot," the news release said.
The gun has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous reports.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.