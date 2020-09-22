 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police: Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of younger brother
top story

Tucson police: Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of younger brother

Gun used in shooting of 13-year-old boy has not been located, Tucson police said.

  • Updated
lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Tucson's south side Saturday and his 16-year-old brother is accused of killing him, authorities said.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 around 8 p.m. in an apartment in the 300 block of West Valencia Road, the Tucson Police Department said.

The two brothers "were alone in a bedroom when the gun was fired," TPD said in a news release.

Several family members in a different room heard the shot, and one of the relatives then left the apartment with the 16-year-old brother before police arrived, TPD said.

"Officers located them a short time later in a nearby church parking lot," the news release said.

The gun has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous reports.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News