A teen boy has died a day after being shot by a friend showing off a loaded gun in their home on Tucson's east side Sunday afternoon, police say.
At about 2:30 p.m., Roman Serna, 17, was visiting the home in the 7300 block of East Marigold Circle when the shooting occurred, a Tucson police news release said.
The friend's mother, who was at the home, reported the incident to police.
Officers found Serna unresponsive inside and he was taken to Banner University Medical Center in life-threatening condition. He succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, police said.
Homicide detectives determined that the friend was showing Serna the loaded gun when it "discharged striking the victim," the news release said.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.