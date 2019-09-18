Tucson police are investigating after a teen boy was fatally shot on the city's south side Wednesday morning, police said.
At about 6 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a body found near East Avenida Selva Del Ocote and South Calle Joya De Ventura, near South Campbell Avenue and East Drexel Road.
Officers found the teen boy dead from obvious signs of gunshot trauma, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
He has not been identified.
Detectives learned from residents Wednesday morning that a possible shooting, involving people yelling and vehicles leaving the scene, occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dugan said.
However, officers were not dispatched to any shooting incidents in the area last night.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.