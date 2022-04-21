Tucson police: Teen found shot to death in car

An 18-year-old man was was shot to death inside a car Tuesday night on Tucson's southwest side, police said.
Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood street in Midvale Park about 11 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Officers found Michael Valenzuela inside a car in the 1600 block of West Colonial Heights, near South Midvale and West Drexel roads. Valenzuela had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
A second man was there too, but police say he was not injured.
No motive has been established in the shooting and police continue to investigate.