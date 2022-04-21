Tucson police: Teen found shot to death in car

An 18-year-old man was was shot to death inside a car Tuesday night on Tucson's southwest side, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood street in Midvale Park about 11 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officers found Michael Valenzuela inside a car in the 1600 block of West Colonial Heights, near South Midvale and West Drexel roads. Valenzuela had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

A second man was there too, but police say he was not injured.

No motive has been established in the shooting and police continue to investigate.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

