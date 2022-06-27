Tucson police: Teen killed in shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a fight on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, Tucson police say.

David Reyes was shot during a fight with a group of males shortly after 2 a.m. at a gathering in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, near West Grant and North Silverbell roads.

Police said on Monday that first-responders tried to save Reyes but that the teen died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Suspects in the shooting fled before police arrived.

The investigation continues and there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

