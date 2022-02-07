Tucson police: Teen killed when red light runner crashes

An 18-year-old man was killed in a wreck last week when Tucson police say the driver of the car he was riding smashed into the block wall of a home while trying to avoid being stopped by an officer for allegedly running a red light on the city's south side.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Feb 1, Jose Luis Chavez, 19, ran the red light at South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road in a 2005 Chrysler 300 he was driving, police said in a news release.

An officer tried to stop the car, but police say the driver sped away into a nearby neighborhood.

The car crashed into a block wall and police say Chavez and a passenger ran away. Chavez was caught, but the passenger escaped.

Later, officers found an injured passenger inside the crashed car. Emergency responders were unable to save Immanuel Oloya, 18, who was declared dead at the scene.

Chavez was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the a scene of a fatal collision.

