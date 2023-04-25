A 16-year-old was shot to death following an argument at a party in midtown early Saturday morning, Tucson police say.

Tucson police received a 911 call about 4 a.m. about gunshots at a residence in the 3200 block of East 27th Avenue, near South Country Club Road.

Estevan Angel Lujan, 16, had been taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by personal vehicle before officers arrived, a news release said. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital, police said.

Detectives later learned that Lujan was at the party with friends when he was shot during an argument with a man.

The gunman and several witnesses fled before police arrived

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

This shooting marks the 25th homicide Tucson police have investigated this year. That's three more than at the same time last year.