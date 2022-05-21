Tucson police: Teen shot to death in confrontation

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday during a fight outside an apartment on Tucson's southwest side, police say.

The altercation started about 12:30 a.m. when police say a groups of people went to an apartment in the 6300 block of South Headley Road, near West Valencia and South Mission roads.

Shots were fired as the confrontation escalated.

Police responded after several calls about gunfire. Officers found Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez severally wounded. He died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

