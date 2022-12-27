Tucson police: Traffic incident leads to fatal shooting

A 21-year-old woman died after being shot while traveling in a vehicle on Christmas Eve, Tucson police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to a shooting call at North Swan Road and East Speedway and also to Tucson Medical Center. Police said a 21-year-old woman was brought to TMC with life-threatening gunshot wounds that happened near Swan and Speedway.

The woman was then taken to Banner-University Medical Center because of the severity of her injuries, Tucson police said in a news release.

Detectives later determined that she was in a vehicle that was traveling north on Swan Road near Speedway when there was a traffic incident involving another motorist. An occupant in the other vehicle fired at the victim's vehicle, striking her.

There are no suspects in custody and detectives are still trying to determine a motive.

On Sunday, detectives were notified that the woman had died from her injuries. She was identified as Jada Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

This is the 75th homicide in Tucson this year, compared to 93 this time last year.