Tucson police: Trucks may have been racing before crash that killed driver of car

A 54-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck that police said may have been racing another truck.

Tucson police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Sarnoff Drive around 6 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord, later identified as Timothy Michael Tengler, was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Traffic detectives determined that a white 2003 Ford F-250 and a maroon 2005 Dodge 1500 were heading east on Golf Links and, according to witness statements, were each traveling in excess of 80 mph, police said. The two trucks appeared to have been racing each other, police said.

Tengler was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Golf Links onto Sarnoff when his vehicle collided with the Ford F-250, police said.

An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit determined the drivers of the Ford F-250 and Dodge 1500 were not impaired at the time of the collision.

Investigators have determined that excessive speed by both the Ford and Dodge was the major contributing factor in the collision. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation and determination of speed.