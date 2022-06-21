Tucson police: Two men facing murder charges in 2 fatal shootings

Two men are facing murder charges in separate shootings in May that left two people dead, Tucson police said Tuesday.

Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18, and Luis Isaiah Navarro, also 18, are facing numerous charges in the shooting deaths that occurred May 2 and May 20 on Tucson's south side.

The two men were arrested by police on June 15. They were booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder in connection with the two incidents. They are being held on $1 million bonds each.

Tucson police linked the two men to the following incidents:

On May 2 at 2 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street, near South Seventh Avenue, where they found Alma Daniela Gomez, 40, with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police said Uranga, Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez forced their way into the home to rob the occupants when the shooting occurred. The three then fled in a vehicle. Police said the three suspects and the occupants of the home knew each other.

Rios-Sanchez turned herself in to detectives on June 17 and was jailed under a $500,000 bond. She is facing charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder.

In the second incident, police said Uranga, Navarro and a third man, Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez, also 18, forced their way into an apartment in the 6300 block of South Headley Road, near West Valencia and South Mission roads, at around 12:30 a.m. May 20.

Police said the three intended to rob the occupants but gunshots were fired during the incident. Officers found Gutierrez shot inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said earlier.

The felony murder law allows authorities to file murder charges against a person if someone dies during the commission of certain types of felony crimes.

Anyone with information about either shooting can call 88-CRIME.

