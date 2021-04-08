Tucson police use new, evidence-based methods to tackle rising homicide rate

"We do need to be able to listen to people who have those lived experiences, who maybe were involved in gun violence, who maybe did a little prison time or something," Hall said. "We need to bring them into the conversation."

Magnus is familiar with this approach. The effort to curb violence in Richmond relied heavily on people with lived experiences going into the neighborhoods and engaging community members. Magnus is hoping the same will be effective here.

"It didn't so much involved the police department, as it involved the kind of effort (Hall) is talking about," Magnus said, adding that it started with recognizing the trauma at the root of many of these issues. "We don't have to feel sorry for people to acknowledge that there are things that can still be done to help them change their lives, and frankly stop being shooters."

Magnus said he saw firsthand in Richmond the importance of different types of outreach.

"They have to see a path forward that starts with somebody who cares about them," Magnus said. "And that somebody isn't going to be the police. It's just not. We can do a lot of things, but we're not going to have relevance to that population in terms of addressing trauma."