A woman has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Tucson police say.

About 3 a.m. officers found Ruben Durazo, 60, unresponsive inside a house in the 4200 block of East 24th Street, near South Alvernon Way, while checking on a domestic disturbance call.

Despite life-saving efforts, Durazo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say Durazo and his wife, Mary Durazo, 60, were arguing when she assaulted him with an edged weapon.

Mary Durazo was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

So far, TPD has investigated six homicides in 2023.

At this time last year, the department had investigated five homicides.