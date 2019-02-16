A woman was arrested in the stabbing death of a man inside an apartment on Tucson's south side Friday evening, police say.
Dee-Lora Lopez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after she called to report the incident to Tucson police, a news release said.
At about 5 p.m., officers found Lopez waiting outside the apartment in the 100 block of West Valencia Road near South Sixth Avenue.
Jubi Lopez, 21, was found with multiple stab wounds inside, the news release said.
He was pronounced dead shortly after Tucson paramedics arrived.
Detectives determined that during an argument Dee-Lora allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Jubi multiple times before calling police.
It appears the pair are related but the exact relationship was not released.
Lopez was booked into the Pima County Jail.