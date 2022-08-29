Tucson police: Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man, 67

A woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a 67-year-old man, Tucson police said.

On Aug. 24, officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of West Kelso Street, near North Stone Avenue. There they found Glenn Long with gunshot wounds inside a trailer parked on the street.

Long was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers spoke to witnesses and located the suspect, who was been identified as Cypriana Alcantar, 35.

Detectives determined that Alcantar had been in Long's trailer earlier in the day and there had been a fight. Alcantar left the trailer and returned later in the day. She entered Long's trailer and fired a gun, striking Long.

Alcantar was booked in the Pima County jail and is facing charges of first-degree murder and prohibited possessor of a firearm. She is being held on a $1 million bond.