Tucson police: Woman dies in crash on south side

A woman died in a crash involving a drunk driver early Sunday, officials said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Bilby Road for a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Reina Alexis Cota, 24, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu north when Jesus Ismael, 39, failed to stop for a red light driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee east on Bilby Road, police said.Cota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger in the Malibu was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ismael was transported to Banner University Medical Center for minor injuries, police said.

An officer responded to the hospital and determined Ismael was impaired when the crash occured.

Ismael was booked into Pima County Jail where he's facing a second-degree murder charge as well as charges of aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage, police said.

