Tucson police: Woman shot dead in midtown

Tucson police are searching for a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman early Tuesday morning at a house near Tucson's Reid Park, police say.

There are few details, but Tucson police say the woman's body was found about 2 a.m. by officers responding to an emergency call in the Julia Keen neighborhood, south of the park.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a man barricaded inside a motel near South Palo Verde Road and Interstate 10.

Deputies were still at the motel this afternoon.

Authorities, however, have not confirmed that the two incidents are related.

