Tucson police: Woman shot dead in midtown
Tucson police: Woman shot dead in midtown

Regional SWAT officers deployed at a hotel near Alvernon Way and Irvington Road for a barricade situation on Sept. 7, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are searching for a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman early Tuesday morning at a house near Tucson's Reid Park, police say.

There are few details, but Tucson police say the woman's body was found about 2 a.m. by officers responding to an emergency call in the Julia Keen neighborhood, south of the park.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a man barricaded inside a motel near South Palo Verde Road and Interstate 10.

Deputies were still at the motel this afternoon.

Authorities, however, have not confirmed that the two incidents are related.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

