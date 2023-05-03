A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man during a fight in a parking lot Tuesday night, Tucson police say.

Scot Lynn Booth, 42, and a group of men approached Melissa Ann Ortiz, 28, and a companion about 7 p.m. Tuesday near West Prince Road and North Stone Avenue, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Witnesses told investigators that the groups argued before a fight started that resulted in Booth being stabbed, the news release said.

Officers found Booth wounded in the parking lot. He died later at the hospital, the release said.

Ortiz was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.