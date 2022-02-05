 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson policeman shoots man who pointed weapon at passersby, officer
A Tucson police officer shot a man Thursday evening after saying he pointed a gun at several people, including children, and the officer.

Police received several 911 calls just after 5 p.m. Thursday reporting a man who was pointing a gun at bystanders and passing vehicles near North Romero and West Prince roads.

A patrol officer used his patrol car’s loud speaker to order Kevin Angelo Lyons, 25, to drop the weapon. The officer got out of the car after Lyons refused and police say the man was shot after pointing the gun at the officer.

Lyons was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

The weapon was later determined to be a replica air pistol.

The officer who shot Lyons has been identified as Benjamin Boschee, who has been with the department nearly 20 years.

Once Lyons is released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of several counts of aggravated assault, police say. Reviews of the circumstances leading to the shooting and the incident are ongoing.

