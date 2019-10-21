Mr. An's Teppan Steak and Seafood restaurant north of Tucson will open Tuesday for dinner after a Sunday night shooting closed the restaurant down for a day.
Kwang C. An, owner of the restaurant, said they were closed Monday to replace the window damaged in the shooting. A man shot at the West side of the restaurant multiple times, at 6091 N. Oracle Rd., just before 8 p.m. Sunday. He said the window that was shot has been boarded up for years because it’s in the back of the restaurant and isn’t used.
The west side wall, against the back of the dining room, was also damaged, An said.
“I don’t know why that guy shot through the back of the place,” he said. “But we had nobody hurt.”
He was grateful no customer or employee was hurt. One person suffered a minor injury, but they did not require treatment, Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman said Sunday night. There were about 100 people in the restaurant when the shooting happened, An said.
“Thank God he had a handgun, not a machine gun,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know who may have shot at the restaurant.
He left the restaurant about 10 minutes before the shooting. His employees called to tell him what happened and he returned to find his restaurant surrounded by Pima County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles, he said.
He apologized to his customers for the incident and said he hopes everyone is doing OK.
“I’m worried about them but they’re worried about me,” An said. “It means a lot to me that they worry about me.”
Sheriff’s deputies retrieved security camera footage from the restaurant on Monday, An said.
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, Daniel Jelineo, a department spokesman, said. The suspect walked away from the shooting. He is thin and wore black shorts, black shoes and a dark shirt or a mask covering his face.
Pima County Sheriff's detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information identifying the suspect to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.