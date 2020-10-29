Tucson shooting suspect dies during police pursuit

Authorities are trying to determine if a shooting suspect who died during a police pursuit was killed by his own gun or by that of a Tucson Police Department officer.
The armed suspect, an adult male, died Oct. 28 in the Santa Cruz River wash shortly after a 911 caller reported a man firing off rounds during an argument in a commercial parking lot in the 6400 block of South Midvale Park Road, said police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the parking lot shooting and were told the shooter had ran toward the wash. Another witness near the wash told officers he'd just been threatened by a man with a gun, Dugan said.
Police launched a search with help from air assets and police dogs, and as officers descended into the wash, someone "fired a couple gunshots in their direction," he said.
"At some point one of our officers discharged his weapon," Dugan said, and the man was found lying in the wash with gunshot wounds, but it wasn't clear whose gun the shots came from.
"We don't know if it was from us or from him," he said.
The identity of the dead man is being withheld until his family is notified.
Tucson police is expected to release additional information this afternoon.
