Tucson street gang targeted in series of FBI searches

Eleven search warrants were served across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Thursday as apart of an investigation into a Tucson street gang, the FBI says.
The search warrants were in connection with an ongoing investigation against a “violent criminal” street gang in Tucson, a news release from the agency said. The gang is known to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, along with firearms offenses and other violent crimes, the news release said.
Other law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation, including the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Sierra Vista Police Department.
“Reducing gun violence is a top priority for TPD,” said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar in the news release. “Disrupting violent criminal networks removes violent offenders and drug dealers from our community.”