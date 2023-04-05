A 17-year-old boy shot and killed his friend as they were getting out of a car to go to a pool party early Monday, according to police and a court filing.

Isaiah Marquez Arellano surrendered to police Tuesday in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ruben Rios, a news release from Tucson police said.

Rios was driving Arellano and two other friends to a pool party at an apartment complex near West Broadway and South Shannon Road about 2 a.m. Monday, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

As the group was getting out of the vehicle, Arellano was reportedly seen removing a firearm with an extended magazine from his backpack, the court documents says.

One of the friends then heard Arellano rack the slide back and a single gunshot fired, the complaint says.

The bullet went through the back of the driver’s seat, striking Rios in the head.

Arellano and the two other unidentified friends ran away after the shooting.

Officers later found Rios dead inside the vehicle.

Two 9mm cartridge casings, a 9mm Glock magazine and an extended 9mm magazine were also found in the vehicle, the complaint said.

The two friends later told police there was no fighting or arguing prior to the shooting, the complaint said.

When Arellano surrendered to police, he did not provide a statement to investigators. However, he told his father that the gun was jammed and he was trying to clear it when it fired, the complaint said.

Arellano was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of manslaughter and minor in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $1 million.