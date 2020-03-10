Tucson teen pleads guilty in May 2019 fatal shooting of 18-year-old

A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty recently to the shooting death of 18-year-old Julian Zepeda, according to court records.

Rene M. Yanez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges on March 4 in connection with the May 24 shooting of Zepeda.

Officers initially were sent to a single-vehicle wreck in the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue when they realized the man in the vehicle, later identified as Zepeda, had been shot, Officer Ray Smith, a department spokesman, said in May.

Zepeda died at the hospital later that night, Smith said.

Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot just before the crash and that a male, who police believe to be Yanez, was seen running near the wreck.

Police searched the area and arrested Yanez on an outstanding warrant, the department said. On May 30, detectives went to the Pima County Juvenile Court Detention Center, where Yanez was being held, and added the charge of first-degree murder.

Yanez is scheduled to be sentenced May 4.

