One 19-year-old man is dead and another is facing charges including first-degree murder after a shooting on Tucson's south side over the weekend, police said.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road in the early morning hours Sunday, June 25.

Tucson police gave the following account in a news release Monday:

Officers went to the scene after 911 callers reported hearing shots fired. They found Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez, 19, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to Banner University Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Additional witnesses and victims with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

The Tucson police homicide unit took over the investigation and determined Gonzalez was involved in fight with several people that resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Detectives identified Augustine Alvarez, 19, as a suspect after a preliminary investigation.

Officers found Alvarez at a business on South Houghton Road and detained him on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Alvarez is being held in the Pima County jail. Bond was set at $1 million.

Tucson police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.