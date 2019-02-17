A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a male relative during an argument at the apartment they shared, Tucson police said.
Dee-Lora Lopez called 911 about 5 p.m. Friday telling the dispatcher she'd stabbed a relative at their apartment at 190 W. Valencia Road, near South Sixth Avenue, a police news release said.
Officers found 21-year-old Jubi Lopez inside the apartment with several stab wounds. He died at the scene after life-saving efforts by police and paramedics.
A motive for the attack nor the specific relationship between the pair was not released by police.
Dee-Lora Lopez was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first degree murder.