A Tucson woman is facing federal charges after authorities said she supplied fentanyl that resulted in the death of an individual.
Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez, 22, was arrested and indicted on May 1 after an investigation found she allegedly supplied fentanyl that resulted in one person's death on Nov. 1, 2018 and seriously injured of two others, a Drug Enforcement Administration press release said.
Lopez-Sanchez is also facing charges for the alleged importation of fentanyl from Mexico, the release said.
The DEA in Arizona has developed an initiative to bring federal charges against street dealers who supply drugs that lead to a death, the press release said.
The investigation was a collaboration between the DEA Tucson District office and the Tucson Police Department.
The federal charge has a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.