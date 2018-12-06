An anonymous tip led Tucson police to a woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash in November that injured a young pedestrian on the city's southeast side, officials say.
Adrianna Gail McCutcheon, 28, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, a police news release said.
On Tuesday, officers found the car suspected in the crash under a tarp at a house 1100 block of South Lehigh Drive.
The car was seized and McCutcheon was booked into the Pima County jail.
Tucson police were asking for the public's help in finding the car since Nov. 29.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road.
Witnesses told police the victim was not in a designated crosswalk headed east on Kolb and was struck by a vehicle traveling north in the curb lane. The driver left after the crash.
There were no updates to the youth's condition Wednesday night.