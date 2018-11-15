U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across U.S. border.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Tucson woman, on Tuesday, for attempting to smuggle nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S.

A CBP narcotics-detection canine alerted officers to the scent when the 33-year-old woman was detained for further inspection at the Nogales port of entry.

The methamphetamine, which was wrapped around the woman's abdomen, is worth more than $5,900, according to CBP officials.

The woman was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara