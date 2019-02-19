A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her brother during an argument inside an apartment on Tucson's south side Friday evening, according to court documents.
Dee-Lora Lopez, 23, was arrested after she called to report the incident to Tucson police, a Tucson Police Department news release said.
At about 5 p.m. on Feb. 15, Lopez called 911 telling dispatchers she stabbed a relative. When officers arrived, they found Lopez waiting outside the apartment in the 100 block of West Valencia Road near South Sixth Avenue.
Jubi Lopez, 21, was found with multiple stab wounds inside, the news release said. Officers said they believed the two lived together at the apartment.
He was pronounced dead shortly after Tucson paramedics arrived.
Lopez told police she got into a verbal argument with her brother, which escalated into a shouting match, according to an interim complaint filed at the Justice Court.
She said the argument calmed down, but then she got angry at something her brother said and that he put his hand on her face. She then got a knife out of the kitchen and stabbed her brother multiple times, the complaint says.
Dee-Lora then sent a text to her sister and cousin telling them what she did before calling police. The court document says Lopez's boyfriend arrived at the residence after the incident and told police she had texted him that she killed her brother.
Lopez was booked into the Pima County Jail where she's being held on a $1 million bond.