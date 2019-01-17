A Tucson woman arrested in the shooting death of her husband was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder involving domestic violence, court records show.
Leticia Freitag, 46, is accused of killing her husband Michael Freitag, 48, at their eastside home on Jan. 6. They have two teenage children, who were both in the house at the time of the shooting, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
A criminal complaint filed in the case says Freitag told a friend three days prior to the shooting that her husband had threatened to harm her and their children. There were no orders of protection or restraining orders at the time of the shooting.
Freitag has been held in the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond since her Jan. 6 arrest. Her next hearing is set for Jan. 23.