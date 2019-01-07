A woman was arrested Sunday morning in the shooting of her husband at their east-side house, Tucson police say.
Leticia Freitag, 46, called 911 about 8 a.m. Sunday saying she'd just shot her husband in their home in the 7200 block of East Elbow Bay Place, near East Broadway and North Kolb Road.
Michael Freitag, 48, was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.
The couple were recently estranged and the husband had been staying elsewhere, police say. He was shot soon after coming into the house Sunday morning.
Two teens inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Leticia Freitag was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of one count of second degree murder. No further information has been released.