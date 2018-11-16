A Tucson woman has been sentenced for filing false income tax returns to gain thousands of dollars in refunds.
Clariece Burden-Stelly, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in a federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says. Once she is released, Burden-Stelly will be on supervised release for three years.
The sentencing is a result of her guilty plea to false claims and wire fraud.
Prosecutors say Burden-Stelly filed the false documents with names and Social Security numbers she obtained.
In addition, she used the IRS employer identification numbers of her ex-employers to report bogus wage and withholding information.
Burden-Stelly has also been ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution.