Tucson woman sentenced to prison for stealing from stores

A Tucson woman was sentenced to jail after she plead guilty to an organized retail theft scheme.

On Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Brittany Cannon was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by five years on probation, after she plead guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of organized retail theft.

Cannon was previously indicted in May 2021 and accused of participating in a organized retail theft ring that defrauded various Targets and Marshalls across Arizona, a news release from the Attorney General’s Office said. Cannon would take the merchandise without paying and resell them on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp.

When Cannon was found, she was in a vehicle with stolen items, the news release said.

The case was investigated by Oro Valley Police with help from Target Loss Prevention and police departments in Tucson, Marana, Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert and Scottsdale.