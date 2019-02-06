Two Arizona sisters are facing charges for possession and sale of fentanyl after a four-month-long investigation, according to Pinal County officials.
Investigators learned Angela Melton, 45, of San Manuel was selling fentanyl pills out of the convenience store where she worked near the 28500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in San Manuel, according to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say Melton's sister, 49-year-old Judy Burfield of Tucson, delivered the pills to Melton.
Both women are facing charges of sale of narcotic drugs and transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs. No further information has been released.