Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady' dies days after being struck by vehicle

A woman, well known on Tucson's northwest side as "The Umbrella Lady," has died after being struck by a vehicle last week, and an arrest was made in the hit-and-run.

Lydia Reis, 63, was in the roadway when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Ina Road, near Giaconda Way, on Jan. 5 around 6:30 a.m. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Reis was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, but she died on Jan. 8 due to her injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Oro Valley Police Department, which responded to the area to assist, found the driver, 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis.

She was booked into the Pima County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death, the sheriff's department said.