Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady' dies days after being struck by vehicle

  • Updated

Pima County Sheriff's deputies and investigators examine a wagon and other items at the scene of a hit and run on Ina Road at Giaconda Way, near Oracle Road, on Jan. 5. A sheriff's spokesperson confirmed the victim was "The Umbrella Lady," familiar to residents in the area.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

A woman, well known on Tucson's northwest side as "The Umbrella Lady," has died after being struck by a vehicle last week, and an arrest was made in the hit-and-run. 

Lydia Reis, 63, was in the roadway when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Ina Road, near Giaconda Way, on Jan. 5 around 6:30 a.m. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Reis was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, but she died on Jan. 8 due to her injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Monday, Jan. 9. 

The Oro Valley Police Department, which responded to the area to assist, found the driver, 53-year-old Guadalupe Solis. 

She was booked into the Pima County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death, the sheriff's department said.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

