Two boys, including a 15-year-old shot and killed in a separate incident, have been linked to the killing of a man in January, Tucson police say.

Carlos Cadena, 15, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy have been linked to the killing of Terrance Russell Ross, 32. Ross was found dead on Jan. 24 in the parking lot of the Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave, a Tucson police news release said.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the 13-year-old boy on suspicion of felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with the slaying of Ross, the news release said. The boy already was being held in the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center for several unrelated robbery charges, police said. The identity of teen was not released by police on Wednesday.

The investigation showed that the teens, who did not know Ross, had directed Ross to the recreation center so they could rob him, the release said. When he arrived, they allegedly assaulted Ross and held him at gunpoint.

Cadena, who police say is the suspected shooter, shot Ross multiple times and fled the scene in his vehicle, the news release said. The vehicle, a white Lexus sedan, was found the next day in Benson.

Days after the killing of Ross, Cadena was shot and killed behind a Walmart in the 400 block of East Wetmore Road during a fight involving adults and juveniles, police say.

Police continue to look for witnesses in the Jan. 24 shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.