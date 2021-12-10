 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead after semi truck travels into oncoming traffic on I-10 in Tucson
alert

Two dead after semi truck travels into oncoming traffic on I-10 in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two people died after a commercial truck traveled into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 Thursday night.

On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a commercial truck was traveling westbound on I-10, near Kino Parkway, when it crossed over the median and traveled into the eastbound traffic lanes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The commercial truck then collided with a gray pickup truck and pushed it across several traffic lanes, DPS said. The commercial truck also struck a gray sport utility vehicle.

Both occupants of the gray pickup truck died from their injuries at the scene, DPS said.

No information was available about the victims or whether the driver of the commercial truck is facing any charges.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News