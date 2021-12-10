Two dead after semi truck travels into oncoming traffic on I-10 in Tucson

Two people died after a commercial truck traveled into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 Thursday night.

On Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., a commercial truck was traveling westbound on I-10, near Kino Parkway, when it crossed over the median and traveled into the eastbound traffic lanes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The commercial truck then collided with a gray pickup truck and pushed it across several traffic lanes, DPS said. The commercial truck also struck a gray sport utility vehicle.

Both occupants of the gray pickup truck died from their injuries at the scene, DPS said.

No information was available about the victims or whether the driver of the commercial truck is facing any charges.