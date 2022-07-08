Two dead in crash on Tucson's northwest side

Two men have died after crashing into two cars on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday evening.

On July 7, Chandler Hartley, 21, and Alex Sanchez, 21, were traveling south at a high rate of speed on North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way in a Mercury Grand Marquis when they crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. The Mercury then collided with a Dodge Charger before coming to a rest.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Hartley was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Charger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Jeep was evaluated and released.