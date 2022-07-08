 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Two dead in crash on Tucson's northwest side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two men have died after crashing into two cars on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday evening.

On July 7, Chandler Hartley, 21, and Alex Sanchez, 21, were traveling south at a high rate of speed on North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way in a Mercury Grand Marquis when they crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. The Mercury then collided with a Dodge Charger before coming to a rest.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Hartley was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Charger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Jeep was evaluated and released.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bicyclist, 89, dies in crash in midtown Tucson

Bicyclist, 89, dies in crash in midtown Tucson

The 89-year-old bicyclist was traveling north on Alvernon Way in the bicycle lane when he began to swerve left into the curb lane and suddenly entered the median lane where he was stuck by a white Ram pickup truck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can replace UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News