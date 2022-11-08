Two men die in crash in Sierra Vista

Two men were killed when their vehicle flipped multiple times in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning.

At 8:57 a.m., Sierra Vista police were called to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 90, south of Airport Road. Upon arriving, police found a green 2003 Ford Explorer on its roof off the west side of the highway, police said.

The passenger, Jason Howe, 34, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. David Sariñana Jr., 26, the driver, had to be extracted from the vehicle, police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation indicated that the vehicle initially drifted onto the shoulder of the highway while traveling south in the slow lane. Sariñana reportedly overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times, coming to a rest on its roof, police said.

Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash.