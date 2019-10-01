Two men died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson's east side.
Tucson police officers responded to the intersection of East Broadway and Sarnoff Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury collision.
Alejo Carrillo Madueno, 57, was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger in his vehicle was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was also pronounced dead. The passenger's name is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.
A DUI officer responded to the scene and determined that the woman driving the other vehicle was impaired.
According to interviews conducted by detectives and officers, a Chevy Suburban was traveling eastbound on Broadway. As the Suburban approached a red light at Sarnoff Drive, it crashed into the driver side of a Chevy Lumina.
The Lumina, which Madueno was driving, was traveling north while making a left turn onto Broadway, the department said in a news release. The collision pushed both vehicles east and the Lumina stopped on top of the median on the east side of the intersection.
The woman driving the Suburban was not injured. She remained on scene during the investigation.
No charges or citations had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.