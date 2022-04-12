Two teens arrested in slaying at a Tucson shopping center

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured on Tucson’s south side earlier this month.

The shooting occurred on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. at a shopping center, located at 3787 S. 12th Ave., near Ajo Way. An off-duty Tucson police sergeant in the area responded after hearing the shooting. The suspects drove away from the scene before the sergeant arrived.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, however, 20-year-old Emiliano Lugo was suffering severe gunshot trauma and was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, a Tucson Police Department news release said.

Officers were to get a description of the suspects and later that day found the suspect vehicle at a nearby residence and obtained a search warrant for it, police said. They were able to gather additional evidence and identified the suspects as Arturo Hernandez, 17, and George Fuentes, 17. It was also discovered that the suspects and Lugo knew each other.

On April 5, police arrested Hernandez with the help of TPD SWAT and K9 units. Fuentes was also arrested later that day and booked at the Pima County jail, police said.

Both were facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon, but Lugo died on April 9, elevating the attempted first-degree murder charges to first-degree murder.

