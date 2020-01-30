Two women arrested after almost $500K worth of drugs found in their car west of Tucson

Two women were arrested Wednesday west of Tucson after deputies and a K-9 found drugs in their vehicle, officials said.

Veronica Jacquez, 45, and Odalis Leyva, 23, were arrested for possession of a narcotic drug for sale and drug paraphernalia, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Around 11 a.m. sheriff's deputies pulled the vehicle over on West Ajo Way and South Camino del Oeste. A K-9 alerted the deputies to drugs in the car.

The deputies found about 87,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, weighing about 21 pounds and about 13 pounds of cocaine in the car. The pills were valued at about $435,000 and the cocaine was valued at about $150,000, the department said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.