Officials are looking for two suspects after an armed carjacking at Main Gate Garage on Saturday.

The University of Arizona Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery after two men forcefully took a 2006 Lexus in the garage west of the UA. Nobody was injured in the incident, the department said in a news release. The department did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the robbery.

The department is asking the public for help finding the two men, and a third person of interest connected to the carjacking. The stolen car is a dark gray 4-door 2006 Lexus GS300 with a California license plate number 5TGJ335.

The men are described as being in their late 20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-9-inches and about 160 pounds, according to the news release.

Anyone with information can contact UAPD at 520-621-8273 or call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

