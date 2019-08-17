Officials are looking for two suspects after an armed carjacking at Main Gate Garage on Saturday.
The University of Arizona Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery after two men forcefully took a 2006 Lexus in the garage west of the UA. Nobody was injured in the incident, the department said in a news release. The department did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the robbery.
The department is asking the public for help finding the two men, and a third person of interest connected to the carjacking. The stolen car is a dark gray 4-door 2006 Lexus GS300 with a California license plate number 5TGJ335.
The men are described as being in their late 20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-9-inches and about 160 pounds, according to the news release.
Anyone with information can contact UAPD at 520-621-8273 or call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.