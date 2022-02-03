University of Arizona names first woman as police chief

The University of Arizona has announced the hiring of a new police chief following a national search.

Paula Balafas will serve as the next UA assistant vice president and chief of police, assuming the role in early March, says a letter from UA President Robert Robbins and senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer Lisa Rulney.

Balafas has more than 32 years of experience serving municipal and higher education communities, the letter said. She was a division commander for the University of Colorado, Boulder Police Department where she oversaw recruitment, internal affairs, training, records, dispatch, property and evidence and departmental accreditation.

She also has served in various leadership and specialty roles within the Cherry Hills Village and Wheat Ridge police departments, after several years with the Denver Sheriff’s Department, the letter said.

Balafas is known for her dedication to community engagement through open, transparent dialogue and for her commitment to creating a positive culture within police departments.