University of Arizona police are asking the public's help identifying two masked men they believe were associated with an armed robbery on campus last week, officials say.
Campus police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:04 p.m. on Jan. 26 by the Environmental and Natural Resources 2 building, near 6th Street and Park Ave., according to a Clery Timely Warning from UA police.
Police spokesperson Cindy Spasoff said the robbery happened on Fourth Street in front of the building. She said because it's an ongoing investigation, police aren't releasing information on what, if anything, was stolen or how many victims were associated with the incident.
UA police issued a campus alert and searched the area. The men were last seen leaving Sixth, headed south on Park.
The men are described as between the ages of 16 and 22, around 5-foot-9-inches tall and about 140 pounds. One man was carrying a handgun.
They were both wearing black bandanas over their faces and black backpacks, according to the release. One was wearing a maroon hoodie and the other had a dark hoodie.
No additional information was available at this time.
Anyone with information should call the UA Police Department at 520-621-8273 or call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.
Campus safety tips
Trust your instincts. If you sense trouble, move to a safe location.
Be aware of your surroundings, and show confidence while you walk
If possible, have your phone ready
Utilize Cat Tran, Night Cat or call ASUA Safe Ride at 621-7233
If you feel unsafe walking, call UAPD for an escort, 621-8271
If confronted, stay calm, follow the robber's directions but don't volunteer more than what they asked for
Be the best witness you can be by making mental notes about the robber's appearance
Give the robber time to leave, and when you feel safe, call 911 imminently
Tips provided by University of Arizona Police Department
Please see the below listed CLERY TIMELY WARNING information. We are asking for the public to assist us in locating two males who are persons of interest in an armed robbery. Please contact UAPD if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/AtTvEhU0WB