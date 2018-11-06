Two women recently reported being assaulted in separate incidents near the University of Arizona campus, police said.
On Nov. 3, a woman reported being pushed to the ground from behind by a man in the 1500 block of E. Drachman Street at 1:30 a.m., a University of Arizona Police news release said.
The man tried to take her phone but fled once she started to fight back, the news release said. Officials say the man was wearing a gray hoodie.
A second woman said she was unable to describe the initial attack, but remembers waking up while being dragged near Mansfeld Middle School after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
During the incident, she was able to stand, kick and punch the man causing the man to flee, the news release said. Her phone was taken but later recovered.
The man is described as standing more than 6 feet tall with shoulder-length hair, a thick beard and a mustache.
Tucson Police Department and UA police are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
University of Arizona Police Department Safety Tips:
- Utilize ASUA Safe Ride, 520-621-7233
- When possible, walk in groups
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious and unusual activity by calling 911
- Download and use the UA Live Safe app which allows students to connect with friends to virtually monitor their walk through the phone.