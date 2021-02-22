University of Arizona student killed in on-campus shooting is ID'd

The University of Arizona student killed in a shooting on campus late Saturday was identified as sophomore Forrest Keys, school officials said.
Keys was majoring in communications and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, according to a Monday tweet from the UA.
"My hope is that justice will be swift and we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family and most importantly, his family, his friends," President Robert C. Robbins said Monday during the university's virtual weekly briefing.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the UA Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Cherry Avenue Garage near McKale Center, according to a letter from Robbins sent to the UA community.
Officers found Keys with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tucson Police Department also responded to the incident and has taken over the investigation, TPD spokesman Richard Gradillas said.
Gradillas said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting but there is no immediate danger to the public.
"It was an isolated incident," Gradillas said.
He said police are investigating a backstory that led to a fight between the suspect and Keys.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.
"We encourage people that have any information to please call 88-CRIME and report that either to 88-CRIME or the Tucson Police Department or to the UAPD. We'll work tirelessly to help identify those responsible for this tragedy," said UA police Chief Brian Seastone, who participated in the weekly briefing with Robbins.
The University of Arizona has several resources to help the UA community cope with tragedies. Students and employees can reach out to the Dean of Students Office, Employee Assistance Counseling, or Counseling and Psych services, which offer 24/7 counseling at 520-621-3334.
We are all deeply saddened over the tragic loss of one of our students, Forrest Keys, Saturday night. Forrest was a gifted young man. He was a sophomore majoring in communication, and he was a new member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. #UAZWeeklyBrief— #BearDownMaskUp (@uarizona) February 22, 2021
Seastone said campus police patrols will be increased in the coming days, particularly around the vaccination site on the mall.
The university has been in touch with the Keys family, Robbins said.
No other information about the incident was available.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports