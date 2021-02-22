University of Arizona student killed in on-campus shooting is ID'd

The University of Arizona student killed in a shooting on campus late Saturday was identified as sophomore Forrest Keys, school officials said.

Keys was majoring in communications and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, according to a Monday tweet from the UA.

"My hope is that justice will be swift and we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family and most importantly, his family, his friends," President Robert C. Robbins said Monday during the university's virtual weekly briefing.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the UA Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Cherry Avenue Garage near McKale Center, according to a letter from Robbins sent to the UA community.

Officers found Keys with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department also responded to the incident and has taken over the investigation, TPD spokesman Richard Gradillas said.

Gradillas said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting but there is no immediate danger to the public.

"It was an isolated incident," Gradillas said.